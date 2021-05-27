Skip Bayless reacts to the Clippers as sudden favorites to win Game 3 in Dallas I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a 0-2 hole to climb out of against the Dallas Mavericks when they play Game 3 tomorrow in Dallas. The Clippers opened as a one-and-a-half point themselves and are now two-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Skip Bayless reacts to the updated Clippers' odds on taking Game 3 and explains why despite having a deep roster, it will unlikely pay off with a victory.