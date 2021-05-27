Ultimate Champions League preview: Storylines for Man City vs. Chelsea
Published
Who wins this weekend, Man City or Chelsea? Which manager will claim European soccer's ultimate prize? We break down the things to watch for.Full Article
Published
Who wins this weekend, Man City or Chelsea? Which manager will claim European soccer's ultimate prize? We break down the things to watch for.Full Article
Manchester City face Chelsea in an all-English Champions League final with the Manchester club hoping to win the trophy for the..