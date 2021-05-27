Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah makes MLB debut as mom is overcome with emotion
Making his major league debut, Toronto pitching prospect keeps his cool after first strikeout. His mom, on the other hand, couldn't contain herself.
New York Yankees seemed overpowered by Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah managing only two hits over his six innings of work...