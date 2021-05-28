Shohei Ohtani scratched from start, not because of an injury but transportation issues
Bay Area transportation snafus delay Angels' travel plans for game at Oakland, so Shohei Ohtani will instead take the mound on Friday.
Ohtani, however, will be in the lineup Thursday at DH against the A's
