Live coverage of all the latest breaking news as the build up begins for the Champions League final, with Chelsea and Manchester City in Porto ahead of the big day tomorrowFull Article
Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final live: Fans clash, open training
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea fans in awe of Mason Mount for assist to Kai Havertz against Man City
Football.london
The Chelsea star produced a sublime pass to Kai Havertz who scored just before half-time of the Champions League final to give..
More coverage
Chelsea and Man City fans gather in Porto ahead of Champions League final
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Chelsea and Man City fans speak in Porto, Portugal, ahead of the team's Champions League final against Manchester City later today.
Man City v Chelsea: The Champions League final preview
Al Jazeera STUDIO