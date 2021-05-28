Shannon Sharpe: I loved LeBron’s aggression in Game 3 win vs. Suns, talks Jae Crowder matchup | UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns could only score 95 points against the Los Angeles Lakers last night, allowing LA to take a 2-1 series lead. Jae Crowder, who lost to the Lakers in the Finals last year when he played for the Heat, caught Lakers fan’s attention this week when he liked a tweet suggesting that Anthony Davis' championship ring is fake. And things got chippy in the fourth quarter when Crowder challenged LeBron James to a one-on-one and then was later ejected. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lakers' Game 3 win over the Suns.