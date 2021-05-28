Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo suffers foot injury, will be out for remainder of playoffs
Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo was in obvious pain after planting his left foot on a drive Thursday. He has an injured tendon that has ended his season.
The Bucks' starting guard got hurt in the second quarter