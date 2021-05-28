Colin Cowherd compares this years' Miami Heat to the 2019 Tennessee Titans after they lose yet another game in the series to the Milwaukee Bucks. Watch as Colin gives his biggest takeaways from this series, and breaks down what happened to the Heat.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: The 2020 Miami Heat are the 2019 Tennessee Titans | THE HERD
