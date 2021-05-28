Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker won't be suspended for Game 4, according to league sources
League sources inform The Republic Suns All-Star Devin Booker won't be suspended for Game 4 after his flagrant 2 late in Game 3 led to an ejection.
