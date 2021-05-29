Chelsea boss Tuchel admits being wary of in-form Man City but insists Londoners can close the gap on English Premier League holders in tonight’s all-important Champions League finaleFull Article
UEFA Champions League Final: ‘Everything is possible’
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea face nightmare Champions League draw scenario as pot details emerge
Football.london
Everything you need to know about the current state of play for next season's UEFA Champions League following Chelsea's..