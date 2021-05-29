Mason Mount has ‘everything’, says Joe Cole, who recalls moment Chelsea star played a ‘Steven Gerrard pass’ in training as a 17-year-old and how he knew he’d be special after one session
Published
Joe Cole has recalled the moment Mason Mount reminded him of Steven Gerrard – aged just 17 years old. Mount has emerged as a star player for Chelsea and England this season having made excellent progress since playing for Derby on loan. Two years on from that spell he’s set to play in the biggest […]Full Article