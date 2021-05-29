Phil Foden is ‘wired the same as Wayne Rooney’ as Pep Guardiola’s former right-hand man says Man City starlet ‘doesn’t get nervous’ and makes comparison to Barcelona legends
We all know what a talented player Phil Foden is but his most impressive attribute is his determination to be the best every day. This is according to Joleon Lescott, who says the Manchester City star’s desperation to succeed reminds him of Wayne Rooney. Former City defender Lescott worked with Foden when doing some coaching […]Full Article