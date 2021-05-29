Give us your verdict on the players linked with a move to Villa Park in the summer as Dean Smith eyes another spending spree.Full Article
Buendia, Pereira and every transfer Villa could complete this summer
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pereira to Villa transfer trigger as interest grows
Tamworth Herald
West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira has been linked with a summer transfer to Aston Villa
More coverage
Emi Buendia to Aston Villa latest as Johan Lange 'prepares offer'
Walsall Advertiser
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what is being reported about a potential move for Norwich City..
Buendia to Villa latest as 'enquiries' made as huge update emerges
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Emi Buendia update sparks Aston Villa transfer frenzy
Sutton Coldfield Observer