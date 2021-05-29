Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was forced off in the first half of the Champions League final against Manchester City with an apparent groin injury and the ex-PSG star was visibly upsetFull Article
Thiago Silva left distraught as he's forced off in Champions League final
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Man City Champions League WAGs pictured from bikini model to dancer
Daily Star
The likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva will receive plenty of support from their other..