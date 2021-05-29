Thomas Tuchel has put the demons of the 2020 Champions League final to bed after he finally got his hands on club football's most coveted trophy as Chelsea win their second Champions League titleFull Article
Three things Thomas Tuchel got right in Chelsea's Champions League final win
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea win Champions League and break Man City hearts thanks to Havertz goal
Football.london
The Blues are champions of Europe again as Thomas Tuchel's side win 1-0 in Porto
More coverage
Chelsea fans split on Tuchel's Champions League final team to face Man City
Football.london
Chelsea fans have been reacting to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in tonight's Champions League final, and the..