Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie is in danger of missing the opening All Blacks test of the year.McKenzie will face the Sanzaar judiciary after receiving a red card for a dangerous tackle in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs'...Full Article
Super Rugby Transtasman: Damian McKenzie in line to miss All Blacks test after red card
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
All Blacks star's red card sees Aussie icon claim referee 'too involved'
Wales Online
All Blacks star Damian McKenzie has been banned for three weeks following a high tackle, ruling him out of for the rest of Super..