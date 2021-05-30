Coach Thomas Tuchel, full of energy on the touchline just like his opposite number, punched the air in celebration, and later jumped with joy on the pitch after Chelsea held on for victory in the second half after City lost distraught skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury.Full Article
CL: Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola`s Manchester City to win title
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea defeats Manchester City to win Champions League title
Bleacher Report AOL
Chelsea clinched the Champions League title after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English final.
Kai Havertz nets winner as Chelsea sink Manchester City in Champions League
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Chelsea beat Man City to win second CL title
Sky Sports UK
Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports from outside the Estadio do Dragao in Porto after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win..
Live updates: Champions League final - Manchester City v Chelsea
New Zealand Herald