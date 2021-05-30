CL: Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola`s Manchester City to win title

CL: Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola`s Manchester City to win title

Mid-Day

Published

Coach Thomas Tuchel, full of energy on the touchline just like his opposite number, punched the air in celebration, and later jumped with joy on the pitch after Chelsea held on for victory in the second half after City lost distraught skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury. 

Full Article