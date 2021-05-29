Thomas Frank: Brentford boss says Bees set promotion 'blueprint' after reaching Premier League
Published
Head coach Thomas Frank says Brentford have provided a blueprint for promotion after sealing a place in the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Head coach Thomas Frank says Brentford have provided a blueprint for promotion after sealing a place in the Premier League.Full Article
Thomas Frank described himself as proud after Brentford achieved promotion to the Premier League and he felt they deserved their..