Marcos Alonso drinks from Thomas Tuchel's lucky shoe after Champions League win
Published
Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2012 on Saturday evening as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final in PortoFull Article
Published
Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2012 on Saturday evening as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final in PortoFull Article
Thomas Tuchel savoured Chelsea’s “incredible” Champions League triumph and said the approach to beating Manchester City was..