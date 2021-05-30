Timo Werner ended his first campaign in England as a European champion and has sent a message to the Blues supporters after lifting the crownFull Article
Timo Werner loves the chant the Chelsea fans have created for him
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thomas Tuchel's animated reaction to yet another Timo Werner miss is spotted
Daily Star
Thomas Tuchel was filmed getting the Chelsea fans fired up when Timo Werner hit the side-netting after just 13 minutes of play in..