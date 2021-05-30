Helio Castroneves Wins Indianapolis 500 for a Fourth Time
Castroneves, 46, who last won the Indy 500 in 2009, joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the event’s only four-time winners.Full Article
At long last, Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners on Sunday.
Scott Dixon's perfect Indianapolis 500 fell apart when the six-time IndyCar Series champion ran out of gas before his first pit..