News24.com | Kokrak holds off Spieth to capture PGA Tour Colonial crown
Jason Kokrak held off home-region hero Jordan Spieth down the final holes on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes.Full Article
Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to..
Jordan Spieth rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the 18th to maintain his one-shot lead over Jason Kokrak heading into the..