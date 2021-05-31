Sergio Aguero completes free transfer to Barcelona – featuring £86m buyout clause – with Gini Wijnaldum set to follow from Liverpool
Sergio Aguero has completed a free transfer to Barcelona just days after his Champions League final heartbreak with Manchester City. Both City and Barca have now confirmed the deal, which includes a €100million (£86m) buyout clause. The Argentina international flew directly from Porto to the Spanish city after the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.