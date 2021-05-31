With record-tying win, Helio Castroneves proves his heart belongs to Indy
Sunday's Indy 500 victory was a masterclass in self-belief. "I still have that fire," Helio Castroneves said after his record-tying fourth win.
At 46, the Brazilian race-car driver also became the fourth-oldest driver to win the Indy 500. Castroneves crossed the finish line..
Helio Castroneves has joined the Indianapolis 500's most exclusive group by becoming the fourth four-time winner of "The Greatest..