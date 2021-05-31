News24.com | Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal: Who's saying what
Published
Naomi Osaka stunned tennis on Monday when she withdrew from the French Open after refusing to hold press conferences during the tournament.Full Article
Published
Naomi Osaka stunned tennis on Monday when she withdrew from the French Open after refusing to hold press conferences during the tournament.Full Article
Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing concerns about her mental health. CNN’s Christine..
Watch VideoNaomi Osaka wrote on Twitter on Monday that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the..