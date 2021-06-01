Super Rugby Transtasman: Damian McKenzie suspended for three weeks after red card

Super Rugby Transtasman: Damian McKenzie suspended for three weeks after red card

New Zealand Herald

Published

Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie will miss the next three weeks of the Sky Super Rugby Transtasman competition, Sanzaar has announced.McKenzie pleaded guilty after receiving a red card for a dangerous tackle in the 22nd...

Full Article