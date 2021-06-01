The Japanese star was fined USD 15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.Full Article
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open over media boycott row
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
