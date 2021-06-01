76ers lose Joel Embiid to hard fall in first quarter, then Wizards avoid NBA playoff sweep
Sixers center Joel Embiid left Monday's NBA playoff game in the first quarter with a sore right knee after taking a hard fall against the Wizards.
Joel Embiid was forced to the locker room after a hard fall in the first quarter of Monday's game. He was ruled out at halftime.