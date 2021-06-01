DeGrom's 0.71 ERA lowest through May since '64
In his eight starts, Jacob deGrom has allowed no runs three times, one run four times and three unearned runs in a game at Coors Field in April.Full Article
DeGrom shut out the Diamondbacks for six innings in the Mets' 6-2 win, walking none and striking out eight. That lowered his ERA to..