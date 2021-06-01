Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Goodison Park after just one full season to return to Real Madrid this summer following the departure of Zinedine ZidaneFull Article
Everton boss Ancelotti to be appointed Real Madrid manager 'in the coming hours'
Carlo Ancelotti has quit his role as Everton manager to take over at Real Madrid.Ancelotti, who joined Everton on a..
Contenders to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Everton boss
Everton are on the hunt for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti made the decision to complete a shock return to Real Madrid.