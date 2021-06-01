NIck Wright: Ben Simmons in an All-Star, but his weakness is glaring | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Washington Wizards were able to keep the series alive after winning Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc Rivered delivered an impassioned defense on behalf of Ben Simmons, who's inability to consistently hit free-throws prompted Wizards to 'hack' their way to this win, and while Nick Wright understands Doc's argument, this 'glaring' weakness is what he believes is keeping Simmons from going from All-Star to Superstar.