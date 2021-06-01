Tyron Woodley declares Jake Paul ‘easiest fight of his career’ as boxing bout between former UFC champion and YouTuber confirmed for August
Published
Jake Paul has confirmed he will fight Tyron Woodley on August 28 in just his fourth professional boxing bout. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, has never boxed before but represents a serious step-up in quality for the 24-year-old YouTube personality. The fight, which will be held at 190lbs, does not have a confirmed venue […]Full Article