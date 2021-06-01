Shannon Sharpe on the importance of LeBron’s role in Game 5 vs. Suns as Anthony Davis is unlikely to play | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves tied with the Phoenix Suns at two games apiece heading into Game five tonight. Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in the game, according to reports, after suffering a groin strain. FOX Bet Sportsbook has the Suns as 5-point favorites. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the importance of LeBron's role in Game 5.Full Article