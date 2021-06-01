Clay Travis: The Titans are the best bet to land Julio Jones | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: The Titans are the best bet to land Julio Jones | FOX BET LIVE

Russell Wilson has reportedly reach out to Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones about a possible trade to Seattle. FOX Bet has the Seahawks as the 14th-best odds to land Julio. Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta weigh in on which team has the best chance to land Julio Jones.

