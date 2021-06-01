Skip Bayless: If I'm Doc Rivers, I'm riding with Ben Simmons; pulling him out is public shame I UNDISPUTED

The Washington Wizards got their first win in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers last night to force a Game 5. Down the stretch, Washington resorted to sending Ben Simmons to the free throw line, where he went 4-for-8 in the final three minutes. After the game, Doc Rivers defended his decision to leave Simmons in the game, saying quote 'he still does other things. We're just going to keep playing..we'll keep him on the floor.' Skip Bayless breaks down why Doc made the correct decision to leave Simmons in at the end of Game 4 despite his free throw shooting woes.