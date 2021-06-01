French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal wins, Andrey Rublev out at Roland Garros

French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal wins, Andrey Rublev out at Roland Garros

BBC Sport

Published

Rafael Nadal begins his bid for a record-extending 14th French Open title with a routine win, but Russia's Andrey Rublev loses his first-round match.

Full Article