Gareth Southgate says ‘phenomenal’ Jude Bellingham is not just going to Euro 2020 for experience with England
Published
Gareth Southgate insists Jude Bellingham is not going to Euro 2020 just for the experience. The 17-year-old midfielder was named in the England manager’s final 26-man squad for the tournament after an impressive debut season with Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham, who completed a £25million transfer to the Bundesliga giants from Birmingham last summer, was selected ahead […]Full Article