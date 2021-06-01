Colin discusses why the Utah Jazz are the Gonzaga Bulldogs of the NBA. Hear Colin theorize why the league has yet to take them seriously due to the lack of championships and results.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: The Utah Jazz are the Gonzaga Bulldogs of the NBA
