Joel Embiid doubtful for Philadelphia 76ers' NBA playoff Game 5 vs. Washington Wizards
Published
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is doubtful with right knee soreness for Game 5 against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Published
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is doubtful with right knee soreness for Game 5 against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
A court-side incident was hard to swallow for NBA superstar Russell Westbrook as the Washington Wizards guard had popcorn poured on..
76ers star Joel Embiid (right knee) will be doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, sources told ESPN's Adrian..