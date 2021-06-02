Adam Cole an Karrion Kross came face to face on Tuesday night as Cole petitioned for himself to be granted a one-on-one matchup with the champion for an opportunity at his title. Instead, Kross insisted he will face not only Cole, but Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: In Your Home.Full Article
Karrion Kross calls for Fatal-5-Way Match in cut-throat confrontation with Adam Cole
