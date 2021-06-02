Josh Reddick smacks walk-off two-run double for Diamondbacks in 6-5 win over Mets

Down 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Josh Reddick came up huge for the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting a walk-off two-run double to seal a 6-5 win over the New York Mets.

