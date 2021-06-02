Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring late this summer to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, in a fight currently scheduled for August 28 th.Full Article
Jake Paul’s opponent Tyron Woodley is UFC brute who’s feuded with Conor McGregor
