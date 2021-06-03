Hawks eliminate Knicks behind another big game from Trae Young
Trae Young and the Hawks made sure the Knicks' return to the playoffs was brief, closing out the series with a 103-89 win in Game 5 at MSG.
Julius Randle had 23 points for the Knicks, but it wasn’t enough. The Hawks’ star guard Trae Young dominated again down the..
The KnicksÂ hadÂ no answersÂ they were overwhelmed by the Hawks' talent and unable to mount any sort of defense for the Trae..