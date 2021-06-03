â€˜Steven Gerrard to Everton?! Itâ€™s not happening!â€™ â€“ Ally McCoist laughs off claims Liverpool legend and Rangers boss is contender for Goodison Park job, but talkSPORT pundit claims â€˜stranger things have happenedâ€™
Published
Ally McCoist couldnâ€™t help but laugh as he dismissed the reports Liverpool legend and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a contender to become the new manager of EVERTON. However, another talkSPORT pundit insisted â€˜stranger things have happened in footballâ€™ and believes Mr Liverpool could put his career first and make the stunning switch. Yes, really! [â€¦]Full Article