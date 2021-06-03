Arsenal make £30m bid for Emi Buendia to overcome Martin Odegaard disappointment – but Aston Villa also want Norwich star as Man City pursue Jack Grealish
Arsenal and Aston Villa have both made £30million bids for Norwich forward Emi Buendia, reports claim. The 24-year-old, recently named Championship Player of the Season after inspiring Norwich to promotion, has been on the Gunners' radar since January. However, they face stiff competition from Villa, as the Canaries hope for a bidding war which will