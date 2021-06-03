Johnny Manziel says he made 'decent living' selling autographs at Texas A&M
Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel says he made a "decent living" selling autographs at Texas A&M, but never took money after winning Heisman
Manziel was suspended for the first half of the 2013 season-opener against Rice
