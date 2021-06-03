2021 French Open: What to Watch on Friday
Published
Serena Williams, John Isner and Victoria Azarenka will play on Court Philippe-Chatrier as the third round of the French Open begins.Full Article
Published
Serena Williams, John Isner and Victoria Azarenka will play on Court Philippe-Chatrier as the third round of the French Open begins.Full Article
Serena Williams on Friday continued her quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open second week..
A Russian tennis player has been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at the French Open.Yana Sizikova, who was taken into custody..