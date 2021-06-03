Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, on a rematch vs. USA in world hockey championships

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, on a rematch vs. USA in world hockey championships

azcentral.com

Published

Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, after Canada's quarterfinal win Thursday in which he stopped 24 of 25 shots.
 

Full Article