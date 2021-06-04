Argentina draws after 7-month halt of World Cup qualifiers
Published
Argentina and Chile drew 1-1 on Thursday in their first World Cup qualifying game since November. The was played in an empty stadium because of the surging COVID-19…Full Article
Published
Argentina and Chile drew 1-1 on Thursday in their first World Cup qualifying game since November. The was played in an empty stadium because of the surging COVID-19…Full Article
Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal is isolating in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The 34-year-old returned a positive..
(MENAFN - NewsBytes)Belgium FIFA Rankings, Belgium national football team, FIFA Rankings, FIFA Rankings top 10, Belgium, France,..