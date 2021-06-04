Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Alan Miller, who made more than 100 appearances for West Bromwich Albion and also played for Birmingham City, Arsenal and Middlesbrough.Full Article
Former West Brom and Birmingham keeper Alan Miller dies aged 51
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Former West Brom, Middlesbrough keeper Alan Miller passes away
Team Talk
-
Alan Miller dies aged 51
Express and Star
-
Ex-Middlesbrough keeper Miller dies at 51
BBC Local News
-
Alan Miller: Former West Brom, Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Blackburn keeper dies
BBC Local News